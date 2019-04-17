Home Nation

NPF suspends seven MLAs for backing ruling party nominee in polls

The NPF, which has 26 MLAs in the state assembly, had decided not to field any candidate in the seat and support Congress candidate K L Chishi.

NPF chief Dr.Shurhozelie Liezietsu

By PTI

KOHIMA: The opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) Tuesday said it has suspended seven of its MLAs for openly supporting the ruling NDPP nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland for which polling was held on April 11.

The ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) has nominated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)'s Tokheho Yepthomi for the seat. The Disciplinary Action Committee of the NPF had issued show cause notices to the MLAs for issuing a statement extending support to Yepthomi.

NPF president Dr Shrhozelie Liezietsu said in reply to the April 1 show cause notices, they had admitted that they defied the party's decision and also reiterated their stand to take side with the political opponent of the NPF in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Disciplinary Action Committee examined their reply to the show cause notices and recommended suspension of their membership from the party, he said.

Copies of the suspension order were sent to the respective MLAs, the Election Commission and the Speaker of Nagaland Assembly, he said.

The party chief also charged these seven MLAs with wilfully ignoring and avoiding the NPF legislature party meetings since March 25 without valid reasons.

He pointed that even after being showcaused, they continued to associate themselves with the PDA which came to power in December last year.

