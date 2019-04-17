Home Nation

People of naxal-affected areas in Jharkhand seeing development for the first time under Modi: CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das said since his government came to power 30 lakh households in Jharkhand have got electric connections.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

LOHARDAGA(Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Wednesday said that people of some Naxal-affected areas in the state are experiencing development for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people of Pesrar in Lohardaga district, Saryu in Latehar district and Saranda in West Singhbhum district have got electricity, roads, never seen till four and a half years ago," he told reporters here.

Das said since his government came to power 30 lakh households in Jharkhand have got electric connections. People of Lohardaga will see a prime minister for the first time since Independence when Narendra Modiji visits the constituency ahead of the April 29 election there," Das said.

The people of the country want the return of the Modi government as they are for security and development and know that after coming to power in 2014 Modi had taken strong decisions, besides making efforts for the welfare of farmers, women, villages, poor and the youth.

Union Minister of state for Tribal Affairs Sudharshan Bhagat is in the fray at Lohardaga against Congress MLA Sukhdeo Bhagat. The 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will go for polling in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Raghubar Das Jharkhand Modi government Naxal Affected area

