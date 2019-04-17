PM Modi expresses anguish over life lost in storms in Gujarat

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over lives lost in unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of Gujarat.

Modi, who is in his home state in the later part of the day for campaigning, tweeted: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Several lives were lost in various parts of Gujarat on Tuesday night. Modi will be in Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Anand.