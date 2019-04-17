Home Nation

Sacrilege issue looms large in Punjab

The sensitive issue of the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, after which, two youngsters were killed in police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, is back on the centre stage.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:23 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The sensitive issue of the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, after which, two youngsters were killed in police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, is back on the centre stage. A delegation of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called on the Chief Election Commissioner seeking a review of its decision to transfer Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.

They claimed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s complaint to the Election Commission was to derail the investigations in these incidents. Earlier, a delegation, comprising of the family members of the two youngsters, Dal Khalsa leaders and human rights activist Jagmohan Singh, met Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer seeking the reinstatement of IGP Singh.

