Sexual abuse survivors to meet Lok Sabha candidates to urge for prioritising women safety

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 1,000 survivors of sexual violence will meet candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections to urge them to put women’s safety issues high on their political agendas. The survivors and their family members will meet leaders from different political parties across 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and New Delhi and narrate their personal struggles.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

They already met candidates in Andhra Pradesh where the elections concluded in the first phase, held on April 11 The survivors had recently participated in the Dignity March across 24 states and UTs which was spearheaded by NGO Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan (RGA). “The campaign will be led by survivors to bring the charter of demands to take concrete steps to end sexual violence,” said Ashif Shaikh, convenor, RGA.

The campaigners will highlight the need for comprehensive rehabilitation, fully functional one stop centres, effective implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. the need for laws to end commercial exploitation of children, and creating a legally enabling system for survivors. The meetings will be held in groups in the presence of local women.