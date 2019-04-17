Home Nation

Sexual abuse survivors to meet Lok Sabha candidates to urge for prioritising women safety

Around 1,000 survivors of sexual violence will meet candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections to urge them to put women’s safety issues high on their political agendas.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image for representational purpose.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Around 1,000 survivors of sexual violence will meet candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections to urge them to put women’s safety issues high on their political agendas. The survivors and their family members will meet leaders from different political parties across 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and New Delhi and narrate their personal struggles.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

They already met candidates in Andhra Pradesh where the elections concluded in the first phase, held on April 11 The survivors had recently participated in the Dignity March across 24 states and UTs which was spearheaded by NGO Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan (RGA). “The campaign will be led by survivors to bring the charter of demands to take concrete steps to end sexual violence,” said Ashif Shaikh, convenor, RGA.

The campaigners will highlight the need for comprehensive rehabilitation, fully functional one stop centres, effective implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. the need for laws to end commercial exploitation of children, and creating a legally enabling system for survivors. The meetings will be held in groups in the presence of local women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual abuse Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp