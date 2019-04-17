Home Nation

Sidhu in EC crosshairs over vote appeal to Muslims in Bihar

The Election Commission’s action against BSP chief Mayawati and other leaders for their communal vote appeals has apparently failed to deter other politicians.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The Election Commission’s action against BSP chief Mayawati and other leaders for their communal vote appeals has apparently failed to deter other politicians. Congress leader and Punjab’s local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu faces a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct during his campaign at Balrampur in north-east Bihar’s Katihar seat on Monday, where he issued a specific appeal to minority voters to ‘vote en bloc’ and not waste their strength in order to oust Modi-led NDA.”

READ MORE | FIR against Navjot Singh Sidhu over communal remarks

A video clipping of his speech was sent to Katihar district returning officer by the BJP in which Sidhu was heard telling minorities, “Don’t consider yourself as being in a minority; you are in a majority of around 64 per cent to oust PM Narendra Modi.” BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Sidhu and lodged a complaint, along with a video clip of his speech, to the EC. Joining the nationalism debate with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Prasad alleged that divisive politics was in the DNA of the Opposition party.

Referring to Sidhu’s speech, he asked Vadra to familiarise herself with her party’s affinity with divisive voices who seek India’s fragmentation. “Priyanka talked about nationalism on Monday at a public meeting. A day after, Siddhu has asked minorities to gang up against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. When the ‘tukdetukde gang’ raised slogans in JNU, Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to show solidarity with such people. Priyanka needs to understand Congress’s legacy of divisive politics,” Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sidhu Election Commission model code Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp