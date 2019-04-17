Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Mughal Gardens thrown open

Signalling the arrival of spring in Kashmir, the historic Mughal gardens have been thrown open in the Valley. The Mughal gardens of Srinagar (Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan) and also those located in north and south Kashmir were thrown open for masses on April 13. A good numbers of locals and domestic and foreign tourists visit the Mughal gardens every year. The floriculture department, which looks after the maintenance of the Mughal gardens, organises cultural events in Srinagar on their opening for entertainment of the tourists.

Capital shifting to Srinagar

The capital of J&K will shift to Srinagar for six months from May 6 as part of the half-yearly “Durbar Move”. The J&K has two capitals - Srinagar (for six months of summer) Jammu (for six months of winter). As part of the half-yearly Durbar Move, the government offices and seat of governance will close in Jammu on April 26 and re-open in Srinagar on May 6. From April 27, the official record would be shifted from Jammu to Srinagar secretariat. The employees, who are part of this half-yearly Durbar Move, would be paid Special Move TA of D15,000 by the state. Besides, April’s salary would be paid to ‘move employees’ on April 22.

Electric buses likely to hit roads soon

There is high chance that electric buses may hit roads in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu from next months. Officials said the J&K State Road Transport Corporation recently received 10 electric buses from Tata Motors. The trial-run of the electric buses has been held successfully and now all is set to put them in use. The buses will be operational from next month after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which has come into effect after announcement of parliamentary elections, ends. The SRTC is likely to receive 30 more buses as it had ordered 40 buses.

Musical fountain, laser show in Dal waters

attract more tourists to the Valley, the tourism department has started a musical fountain and laser show at the Dal Lake. The entry to the show, which started on April 10, is free for the first 15 days. The facility, which has come at a cost of D6 crore, was established under PM’s Developmental Programme. The musical fountain will run three shows daily, each for 15 minutes, in the evening. There will be a seating capacity of 200 persons per show. An official said with this recreational facility, travellers can enjoy music at the banks of the Dal Lake.