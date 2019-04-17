Home Nation

Tribal girls sexually abused at residential school in Maharashtra

Published: 17th April 2019 12:19 AM

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: Two tribal girls, studying at a residential school for tribal children in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, were allegedly sexually abused by two school officials, the police said Tuesday.

Both the officials have been arrested alongwith two women staff members, the police said in a release here.

The school, run by a private organisation, is located in Rajura tehsil.

The girls, around 10 years old, were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here recently for repeatedly falling unconscious, the release said. The gynaecologist at the GMCH noticed signs of sexual abuse and alerted the authorities, following which a police complaint was filed.

During the probe, police arrested school superintendent Chaban Pachare and assistant superintendent Narendra Virutkar who had allegedly sexually abused the two girls. The duo were booked under IPC section 376 (rape) as well the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A court remanded them in police custody till April 20.

On Tuesday, two women caretakers at the school -- Kalpana Thakre and Lata Kanake -- were arrested for allegedly abetting the crime.

Further probe is on, said district superintendent of police Maheshwar Reddy. The school's government recognition was cancelled after the incident came to light, a senior official said.

TAGS
POCSO GMCH Tribal Girls Sexual Abuse

