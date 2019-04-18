Home Nation

Biopic on Modi a joke as he didn't fulfil promises: Urmila Matondkar

The Election Commission has banned the screening of Modi's biopic starring actor Vivek Oberoi during the poll period. It was set to hit the screens on April 11.

Published: 18th April 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Urmila Matondkar

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Photo | Twitter@OfficialUrmila)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Thursday said the biopic made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a joke as he has failed to fulfil his promises.

She was talking to reporters at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh here. "The biopic made on his (Modi's) life is nothing but a joke as the prime minister, who claims to have a 56-inch-chest, has miserably failed to deliver anything. The movie made on his life is a joke on the democracy, poverty and diversity of India, which has been damaged," she said.

"Rather, a comedy film should be made on him and his unfulfilled promises," the actor-turned-politician quipped. The biopic on Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, was set to hit the screens on April 11. However, the Election Commission ordered a stay on its release during the poll period.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP-Congress workers clash at Urmila Matondkar's rally

"What can be worse than a prime minister of a democratic country not holding even a single press conference in the last five years," she said.

The "Rangeela" actor said she supported Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's sons-of-the-soil theory at a personal level and felt that there was nothing wrong in it.

"At a personal level, yes I fully support the Marathi issue and will always support. I am thankful to Raj Thackeray for extending his support to me.

"But let me also tell you that the constituency from where I am contesting, is like a mini-India and people from all corners of the country come and live there. I am seeking everyone's vote as I feel I can represent them well," she said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COMMISSION HERE

Matondkar, who is taking on BJP candidate and sitting MP Gopal Shetty in this election, said he has not done anything in the constituency in the last five years.

"Wherever I went during the poll campaign and asked people, they said the MP had not paid even a single visit to their locality in the last five years," she said.

According to her, she was being trolled on social media and several disturbing comments and sexist remarks were being passed about her family, marriage and career.

"But such personal attacks and comments have made me stronger," she said. Replying to a query whether her stardom would help her win the election, she said that in politics, the public is the real star and her fate was in their hands. Election for all the six seats in Mumbai will be held on April 29.

TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Modi Biopic PM Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

