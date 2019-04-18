Congress leader AK Antony says Left mere onlookers this Lok Sabha elections

By IANS

KOLLAM: Congress Working Committee member and Rajya Sabha MP AK Antony on Thursday said that the Left forces were mere onlookers in this Lok Sabha elections.

"The fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Left is nowhere in the picture and are mere onlookers. But we would need their support, in case the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and others fall short of a majority to keep out the Modi government from a second term," said Antony.

Antony's statewide "yatra" touching all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 14 districts of the state is on its last leg in Kollam, about 70 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

While claiming that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is all set to sweep the Lok Sabha polls, he said there won't be any change in governance in Kerala on account of that.

"The Left government can use the setback they are going to suffer in the polls for course correction in governance. They are going to suffer because of their arrogance and autocratic style of functioning. (Chief Minister) Pinarayi Vijayan has the same style as Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Antony said.

Antony also slammed both Vijayan and Modi for the manner in which the entire Sabarimala temple issue was handled.

"It's surprising to hear from Modi that if they are given another term, they will come with suitable laws to protect the tradition and culture of Sabarimala. Where was he all this while? Both Vijayan and Modi turned Sabarimala into a sensitive and volatile issue. Both of them are equally responsible for it," Antony said.