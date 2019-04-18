Home Nation

Congress leader AK Antony says Left mere onlookers this Lok Sabha elections

Antony's statewide yatra touching all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 14 districts of the state is on its last leg in Kollam.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader AK Antony

Congress leader AK Antony (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLLAM: Congress Working Committee member and Rajya Sabha MP AK Antony on Thursday said that the Left forces were mere onlookers in this Lok Sabha elections.

"The fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Left is nowhere in the picture and are mere onlookers. But we would need their support, in case the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and others fall short of a majority to keep out the Modi government from a second term," said Antony.

Antony's statewide "yatra" touching all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 14 districts of the state is on its last leg in Kollam, about 70 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW OUR LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

While claiming that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is all set to sweep the Lok Sabha polls, he said there won't be any change in governance in Kerala on account of that.

"The Left government can use the setback they are going to suffer in the polls for course correction in governance. They are going to suffer because of their arrogance and autocratic style of functioning. (Chief Minister) Pinarayi Vijayan has the same style as Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Antony said.

Antony also slammed both Vijayan and Modi for the manner in which the entire Sabarimala temple issue was handled.

"It's surprising to hear from Modi that if they are given another term, they will come with suitable laws to protect the tradition and culture of Sabarimala. Where was he all this while? Both Vijayan and Modi turned Sabarimala into a sensitive and volatile issue. Both of them are equally responsible for it," Antony said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AK Antony Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp