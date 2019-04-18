CPIM MP Mohammad Salim's car vandalised in West Bengal's Raiganj

By IANS

ISLAMPUR: The car of CPI-M leader and Raiganj sitting MP Mohammad Salim was allegedly vandalised by Trinamool Congress activists in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday in the second phase of polling for the 2019 elections.

Salim, also the Left Front-backed candidate in the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, alleged that "goons" attacked his convoy on his way to a polling station in Islampur where the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters were allegedly engaged in vote rigging.

The attack shattered the windscreen of Salim's white SUV. He sustained minor injuries.

"Trinamool backed miscreants gathered within 100 meters of a polling station in Islampur's Patagara. They were trying to intimidate the voters. When I tried to go to there, they attacked my vehicle," Salim said.

He accused the state police of being silent spectators.

"The police is not taking any action against the Trinamool goons. Trinamool has planned to capture booths and rig the votes where the central force personnel are not deployed. They are stopping the legitimate voters," he alleged.