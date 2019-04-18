Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

On Tuesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev reached Jaipur to bless Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore before he filed his nomination papers for the Jaipur constituency.

Published: 18th April 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Wrong timing by Ramdev 
On Tuesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev reached Jaipur to bless Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore before he filed his nomination papers for the Jaipur constituency. Ramdev started teaching his breathing exercise, anulom vilom, in the returning officer’s office. Rathore and his supporters also started doing the exercise there. This irked the returning officer, Iqbal Khan, who called Rathore’s advocate and asked him to get the exercise stopped immediately, which proved a loss of face for Ramdev. 

Denied ticket, tribal leader angry with Raje
Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent tribal leader in Rajasthan, is angry with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. He had returned to the BJP just before the Assembly polls, and Raje had called him her “capable” brother. But the results went against Raje and Meena, whose wife and nephew also lost the elections. Meena was then adamant that his wife should be given the ticket to contest the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. But the ticket was given to former Union minister Jaskaur Meena. Now Meena is unhappy with Raje and her camp and believes that it was because of their intervention that the ticket was denied to his wife. He has openly criticised Raje for this, creating a stir within the party.

Daggubati runs for equality in Jaipur
On Sunday, the ‘Run for Equality’ marathon was organised to give a message of equality on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaldev in the film Bahubali, also took part in the run. Rana boosted everyone’s enthusiasm by taking selfies with the runners. Every participant in the marathon looked keen to have a glimpse of Daggubati. Rajasthani singer Ravindra Upadhyay, and Jojo, who played the role of a runner in a film, also participated, and gave away prizes to the winners. 

All to win an election
The former princess of the royal family of Jaipur, Diya Kumari, has set up base in Rajsamand. She has been given the ticket to contest the seat even though she has no previous connection with the area, perhaps because Rajsamand is a Rajput-dominated constituency. But it seems the party is campaigning in the name of PM Modi, and thus the candidate’s identity doesn’t matter. Diya Kumari has been campaigning with all her might, even rolling chapatis to please the voters. She is contesting against 73-year-old Devkinandan of the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp