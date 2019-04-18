Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Wrong timing by Ramdev

On Tuesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev reached Jaipur to bless Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore before he filed his nomination papers for the Jaipur constituency. Ramdev started teaching his breathing exercise, anulom vilom, in the returning officer’s office. Rathore and his supporters also started doing the exercise there. This irked the returning officer, Iqbal Khan, who called Rathore’s advocate and asked him to get the exercise stopped immediately, which proved a loss of face for Ramdev.

Denied ticket, tribal leader angry with Raje

Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent tribal leader in Rajasthan, is angry with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. He had returned to the BJP just before the Assembly polls, and Raje had called him her “capable” brother. But the results went against Raje and Meena, whose wife and nephew also lost the elections. Meena was then adamant that his wife should be given the ticket to contest the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. But the ticket was given to former Union minister Jaskaur Meena. Now Meena is unhappy with Raje and her camp and believes that it was because of their intervention that the ticket was denied to his wife. He has openly criticised Raje for this, creating a stir within the party.

Daggubati runs for equality in Jaipur

On Sunday, the ‘Run for Equality’ marathon was organised to give a message of equality on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaldev in the film Bahubali, also took part in the run. Rana boosted everyone’s enthusiasm by taking selfies with the runners. Every participant in the marathon looked keen to have a glimpse of Daggubati. Rajasthani singer Ravindra Upadhyay, and Jojo, who played the role of a runner in a film, also participated, and gave away prizes to the winners.

All to win an election

The former princess of the royal family of Jaipur, Diya Kumari, has set up base in Rajsamand. She has been given the ticket to contest the seat even though she has no previous connection with the area, perhaps because Rajsamand is a Rajput-dominated constituency. But it seems the party is campaigning in the name of PM Modi, and thus the candidate’s identity doesn’t matter. Diya Kumari has been campaigning with all her might, even rolling chapatis to please the voters. She is contesting against 73-year-old Devkinandan of the Congress.