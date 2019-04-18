Lok Sabha elections 2019: BSP alleges fake voting by burqa clad women

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Kunwar Danish Ali, the BSP candidate from Amroha Lok Sabha seat, has alleged fake voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by people wearing burqa.

He said that the BJP feared losing the seat and was resorting to unfair means. BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, meanwhile, alleged that the SP-BSP alliance was sending people wearing burqa to vote in its favour.

BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi demanded that Muslim women wearing burqa should be made to identify themselves before they vote.

Chief Electoral Officer L. Venkateshwarlu said in Lucknow that there was no truth to the allegations and every voter's identity was being checked before he or she was allowed to vote.

In the first phase of polling too, similar allegations were levelled by former union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan who is contesting the Muzaffarnagar seat.