Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BSP alleges fake voting by burqa clad women

BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, meanwhile, alleged that the SP-BSP alliance was sending people wearing burqa to vote in its favour.

Published: 18th April 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim voters

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Kunwar Danish Ali, the BSP candidate from Amroha Lok Sabha seat, has alleged fake voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by people wearing burqa.

He said that the BJP feared losing the seat and was resorting to unfair means. BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, meanwhile, alleged that the SP-BSP alliance was sending people wearing burqa to vote in its favour.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi demanded that Muslim women wearing burqa should be made to identify themselves before they vote.

Chief Electoral Officer L. Venkateshwarlu said in Lucknow that there was no truth to the allegations and every voter's identity was being checked before he or she was allowed to vote.

In the first phase of polling too, similar allegations were levelled by former union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan who is contesting the Muzaffarnagar seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp