Lok Sabha elections 2019: Maneka Gandhi files nomination from Sultanpur

Maneka Gandhi is a member of Parliament from the state's Pilibhit constituency. Sultanpur is represented by her son Varun Gandhi at present. The BJP has swapped their seats this time.

By IANS

SULTANPUR: Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination from the Sultanpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Before filing her nomination papers, she held a five-km-long road show.

On Monday, the Election Commission banned Maneka Gandhi for campaigning for 48 hours.

Sultanpur will vote on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

