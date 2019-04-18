Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rajnath Singh frowns at hate mongers, says BJP will better 2014 tally

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh distanced himself from communal speeches by various political leaders, including his party’s own UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maneka Gandhi, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“I believe no one should make appeals on caste, creed, religion and communal lines. I am strictly against politics being done on a communal basis,” Singh said in an interview.

A five-time MP and a former BJP president, he said he would never endorse communal politics by anyone, even if it be from his own party members.

The Election Commission recently took action against Adityanath and Gandhi for their remarks against Muslims at campaign rallies. BSP supremo Mayawati also faced the poll panel’s music for seeking votes in the name of religion during a public meeting in Deoband on April 7.

The EC also barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours for his alleged sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada.

“All parties, organisations and individuals should try to evoke a sense of confidence among the people. No one should try to spread fear among people of a certain faith or community,” said Singh, who is seeking a sixth term in the Lok Sabha.