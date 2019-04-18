Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019 second phase: Naxals trigger IED blast; ITBP jawan injured

Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable Maan Singh suffered minor injuries from the splinters of the IED that took place at the Koracha-Manpur axis of the Rajnandgaon district.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAJNANDGAON: An ITBP jawan suffered minor injuries after Naxals triggered an IED blast on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district where polling for Lok Sabha elections is underway, officials said.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable Maan Singh suffered minor injuries from the splinters of the improvised explosive device (IED) that took place at the Koracha-Manpur axis of the district at about 11 AM.

The jawan is out of danger, the official said.

"The rebels detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) around 10.30 am between Medha and Dabba villages, falling under Manpur-Mohla Assembly segment when a team of the ITBP was out on area domination operation in view of polling in the area," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Polling in the Manpur-Mohla Assembly segment of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency is being held from 7 am to 3 pm.

In the remaining seven Assembly segments of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, the polling time is from 7 am to 5 pm.

A thick security blanket of around 60,000 personnel and drones has been thrown around the three constituencies-Rajnandgaon, Kanker and Mahasamund - of the state where polling is being held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP Naxals Chhattisgarh IED Blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp