Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh 

The SP chief, accompanied by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, arrived here this morning to a rousing reception by party workers who had gathered in large numbers.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AZAMGARH (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The SP chief, accompanied by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, arrived here this morning to a rousing reception by party workers who had gathered in large numbers.

He later drove to the Collectorate to file his nomination papers as party supporters raised slogans outside.

Coming out after filing his papers, Yadav said people will vote for the development works undertaken by his government here.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The SP chief said Azamgarh is the 'karambhoomi' of 'samajwadis' and exuded confidence that the people will continue to repose their faith in him by giving him blessings and support.

Akhilesh Yadav is seeking election from the seat won by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 elections and is pitted against Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua or Dinesh Lal Yadav of BJP.

Mulayam Singh had won from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections along with the Mainpuri seat, which he had represented thrice earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009 but had retained Azamgarh.

Polling in Azamgarh is slated for the sixth phase on May 12.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat UP opposition alliance Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp