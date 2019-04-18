Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi must clarify stand on separate PM for J&K demand: Amit Shah

He further criticised Congress leaders and the party's Indian Overseas chief Sam Pitroda for questioning the death toll in Balakot air strike

Published: 18th April 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

RAIGARH (Chhattisgarh): While slamming Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for the Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the same.

"One of the allies of the Mahagathbandhan had talked about a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul baba is not clarifying his stand on this. I want to say that till BJP workers are alive, no one can separate Kashmir from India," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

He further criticised Congress leaders and the party's Indian Overseas chief Sam Pitroda for questioning the death toll in Balakot air strike conducted by Indian Air Force in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

"There were only two places which were mourning after the air strike in Balakot- one is Pakistan and another in Congress. Rahul baba's mentor Sam Pitroda had stated it was not right to punish Pakistan because some of their children made mistakes."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJP national president also stated that if voted to power, the party will implement NRC across India and remove all infiltrators.

"Should the infiltrators be removed from the country or not? Congress is saying that NRC should not be implemented. I want to assure that if you will make the government of Narendra Modi again, then we will surely implement NRC from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat. We will weed out all the infiltrators from across the country," he said.

In his concluding remark, Shah claimed "under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, India has been protected. The whole world is now giving respect to India. Modi Ji has worked to push the country forward on the path of development." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Rahul Gandhi Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019 kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp