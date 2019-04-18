WATCH| Man hurls shoes at BJP leader Narsimha Rao during presser

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man flung shoes at BJP leaders addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters here on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the person, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw the shoes. He was immediately bundled out by security guards at the party office and will be handed over to police.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

At the time of the incident, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and G V L Narsimha Rao were addressing the media with Rao attacking the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.