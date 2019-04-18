Home Nation

West Bengal elections: Violence mars polling at Raiganj, Chopra

A local said that people were stopped by few miscreants from reaching their respective polling booths and the unscrupulous elements allegedly also snatched their EPIC cards or voter I-cards.

Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

RAIGANJ (West Bengal): Violence marred the second phase of elections here on Thursday as BJP's Raiganj Parliamentary constituency candidate Debasree Chaudhuri alleged that TMC workers tried to capture a polling booth in the constituency.

Meanwhile, police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear-gas to clear the blockade at Chopra which falls under Darjeeling parliamentary constituency.

"TMC workers were trying to capture booth. They were campaigning among Muslims there. This isn't election campaign," Debasree alleged.

She also claimed that TMC workers tried to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School.

In Chopra, security personnel lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge on locals as they blocked NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes at Digirpar polling booth.

A local, Sujit Kumar, said that people were stopped by few miscreants from reaching their respective polling booths and the unscrupulous elements allegedly also snatched their EPIC cards or voter I-cards.

"While voters were on their way to polling booths some persons have beaten them and snatched their EPIC card and make them run away. We want peace," said Kumar.

Bangladeshi star Ferdous Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly campaigned for TMC's Raiganj candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal in the ongoing elections. The government subsequently blacklisted Ahmed from campaigning, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave India.

Polling is underway at three constituencies in West Bengal, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Raiganj today in the second phase of general elections.

On April 11, Coochbehar and Alipurduar went to the polls. While in phase 3 on April 23, 5 Lok Sabha constituencies will go for polls, 8 Lok Sabha seats in phase 4 on April 29, while 7, 8 and 9 parliamentary constituencies will vote on May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively. There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory will go to polls today.

Polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (38), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

