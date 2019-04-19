Home Nation

Dalit BSP supporter votes for BJP by mistake, chops off finger in penance

Pawan Kumar from Abdullapur Hulsapur village in Bulanshahr constituency ended up voting for BJP candidate Bhola Singh instead of casting his ballot for Yogesh Kumar, the SP-BSP-RLD candidate.

In repentance for his mistake, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporter chopped off his finger after he voted for the BJP by mistake on Thursday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

Pawan Kumar, the 25-year-old Dalit youth, who hails from Abdullapur Hulsapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr constituency wanted to hit the button for the BSP but instead pressed the button for the BJP. 

He ended up voting for BJP candidate Bhola Singh instead of casting his ballot in favour of Yogesh Kumar, the SP-BSP-RLD candidate. Upon realising his mistake he cut off his finger. 

Kumar was rushed to a hospital and soon discharged after his treatment. He later released a video of the incident on social media.

Over 62 per cent of the votes were cast in the eight constituencies which went to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

After the first two phases, polling is now over for 16 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the politically crucial state.

