Home Nation

Consumer forum orders Bata to pay Rs 9000 for charging customer Rs 3 for paper bag

The consumer forum observed that if the companies are eager to protect the environment, they should provide free environment-friendly bags to the customers.

Published: 19th April 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Bata shoes brand is pictured on a store in Paris, France, February 15, 2016. | Reuters

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Chandigarh Consumer Commission recently ordered Bata India Ltd to pay Rs 9,000 in fine for charging Rs 3 from a customer for a paper bag to carry the shoebox.

Legal experts say the order is legally valid across the country and that stores cannot charge consumers additional charges for the bag if the product is purchased from the same store.

The forum's order came on a complaint filed by a consumer, Dinesh Prasad Raturi.

Raturi told the consumer panel that he had purchased a pair of shoes on February 5 from the shoe store located in Sector 22D. The store charged Rs 402, which also included cost for the bag.

Raturi contested that by charging him for the bag, Bata was also endorsing its brand on the bag which was not justified. Raturi sought a refund of Rs 3 and compensation for deficiency in services.

The forum slammed Bata for charging an additional amount for the paper bag.

The forum ordered that a customer cannot be compelled to pay for the bag, and that it was a clear deficiency in service. The consumer forum ruled that it was the store's duty to provide a free bag to the customer who purchased their product.

Sagar Saxena, an advocate based in Delhi, said: "This consumer court's decision is legally valid across India. People can cite this order anywhere in the country and have the bag charges waived. The order establishes that even if the bag is environment-friendly, the retailer cannot charge an additional amount for the bag."

The consumer forum observed that if the companies are eager to protect the environment, they should provide free environment-friendly bags to the customers.

Nikhil Majithia, an advocate in Delhi, said: "After this order, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs should come out with guidelines to protect consumer rights. Shopkeepers are not allowed to charge extra from consumers, as they brand the bag with their logo, so it becomes part of their advertising."

The Chandigarh commission in its decision directed Bata India Ltd to refund the cost of the bag (Rs 3) and litigation charges, i.e. Rs 1,000 along with Rs 3,000 as compensation to the customer for the mental agony caused by deficiency in services.

The forum also directed Bata to deposit Rs 5,000 in the legal aid account of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bata Bata shoes Consumer forum Chandigarh consumer forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp