'Jain religion' remarks: EC files complaint against Milind Deora for violating MCC

On April 4, Deora, while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers.

Milind Deora. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Friday filed a complaint against Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), weeks after his remarks on 'Jain religion'.

On April 4, Deora, while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers. The Mumbai Congress president urged the community to teach them a lesson by not giving them vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Shiv Sena has been against the minorities. A few years ago, the party insulted the Jain religion by cooking meat outside Jain temples during Paryushana festival. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson through your votes," he had said at an event.

Later, one of the Shiv Sena candidates complained to the EC stating that the allegations made by Deora were "false and are religiously sensitive". Following which, the EC looked into the matter and now it has asked the police to register an FIR.

Paryushana, an annual event where Jain community observe fast for a period of eight days, is usually celebrated in August or September.

The Lok Sabha polls for 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra began on April 11. It has been staggered in four phases till April 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

