Late ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar died unnatural death, says autopsy report

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had won the paternity suit against the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, late Narayan Dutt Tiwari.

Published: 19th April 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three days after Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's mysterious death in his south Delhi residence, the autopsy report has suggested that he died an "unnatural death", a police officer said on Friday.

"The autopsy report of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, 40, suggested that it is an unnatural death due to smothering. Other contradictions were also found," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS. "Now the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," he said.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had won the paternity suit against the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, late Narayan Dutt Tiwari. He was declared "brought dead" by the Max Hospital on Wednesday after his mother took him there in an ambulance.

The forensic and crime branch teams visited Rohit Shekhar's residence in Defence Colony to corroborate the sequence of events, including scanning CCTV footage.

A Crime Branch officer told IANS that they have registered a case of murder in this connection.

"His mother, brother, wife and four servants are being questioned," the officer added.

