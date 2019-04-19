Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: EC issues notice to Rahul after NYAY poster appears in Amethi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMETHI: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC) over the party's Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme banner put up on a wall in Amethi.

The EC said that the banner was put up without the permission of the owner of the building. Furthermore, the details of the printing firm were not seen on the banner, the poll body said in a statement on Thursday.

Rahul has been asked to reply within 24 hours in the matter, the EC said.

Under the NYAY scheme or the minimum income guarantee scheme, the Congress has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest if the party emerged victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul has said that the NYAY scheme would be a "surgical strike" against poverty, and would not harm the country's economy.

The Congress president is pitted against BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi in the current Lok Sabha elections. Smriti had lost from the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Amethi, a traditional bastion of the Gandhi family, will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

