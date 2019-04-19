Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai's dabbawalas announce support for Shiv Sena

Home Nation

Around 5,000 dabbawalas have been rendering their services to office-goers working in different parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane up to Virar in Palghar district.

Published: 19th April 2019

Mumbai

The dabbawalas ferry tiffins of home-cooked food to thousands of office-goers in the city every day. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons/Joe Zachs)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The famous 'dabbawalas' (tiffin-box carriers) in Mumbai have announced their support for the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections.

"It is only the Shiv Sena, which always stood behind us for our welfare. It has also promised to construct a 'Dabbawala Bhavan' for us. Only the Sena has included Mumbai's dabbawalas in its 'Vision Mumbai' campaign and it has been taking several initiatives for our betterment," Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association said on Thursday.

Election to the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on April 29. Around 5,000 dabbawalas have been rendering their services to office-goers working in different parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane up to Virar in Palghar district.

The dabbawalas' efficient system of delivering home-cooked meals to more than two lakh office-goers on time every day has drawn praise from across the world.

