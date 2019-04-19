Home Nation

Lucknow Diary

One of the major tourist attractions, the historic ‘baoli’ at the Bada Imambada, which has been left dry and neglected since years, is in for a makeover now.

By Namita Bajpai
Restoration of historical ‘baoli’
One of the major tourist attractions, the historic ‘baoli’ at the Bada Imambada, which has been left dry and neglected since years, is in for a makeover now. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has proposed a massive facelift of the historical structure. As per ASI officials, the ancient ‘baoli’ is in dire need of maintenance and repair. Efforts are being made to restore the ‘baoli’ (stepwell) to its original condition.  

Sweltering heat grips Lucknow
With the poll heat peaking in the city of Nawabs, the mercury also seems to be on the rise. The Met department has also predicted dry weather in the days to come. Consequently, Lucknow is bracing for a scorching, sweltering summer.

The state capital is already sizzling at an average of 41°C. The temperature is more than the maximum for April recorded last year. In 2018, the maximum April temperature was recorded at 40.2°C. Sweltering heat is compelling Lucknowites to remain indoors for the most part of the day. Weathermen have also forecasted a rise in day temperatures by a couple of notches in the coming days with rain or thundershower likely at isolated places.

Mother’s milk bank
Bringing a huge relief to mothers unable to breastfeed their newborns owing to medical conditions or other reasons, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has introduced the first human milk bank in the state. KGMU aims to reduce neonatal deaths in the state by feeding medically-processed breast milk to infants whose mothers are unable to lactate. The bank, which was opened in March this year, has formally started receiving deposits of milk. The milk is being collected from mothers whose newborns are admitted to the neonatal ICU.

PGI pitches for acclaim
The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is pitching for the highly coveted tag of ‘National Institute of Eminence’ status after it was ranked fourth in the latest edition of the All India National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF). The institute has written to the ministry of human resource development (HRD) in this regard. If the institute gets the designation, it would be able to start its own courses instead of waiting for approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI).  

