Modi a 'failed PM', gifted Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, says Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

KUTCH (Gujarat): Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed him a failed Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi has given a free gift to Anil Ambani - Rs 30,000 crore. Of the past 45 years, employment opportunities have been the lowest in the last 5 years. Narendra Modi is a failed prime minister and now he is losing the elections," Gandhi told reporters here on Thursday.

Responding to a query on the defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi against him, Congress president said that defamation cases are nothing new.

"The defamation case is nothing new as they keep on doing this every now and then. The agenda of this election is unemployment, corruption, farmers' issues and Rafale case," said Gandhi.

On Thursday, Sushil Modi filed a defamation case against Gandhi in the Patna Civil Court over his comment that "all thieves shared Modi surname".

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi had reiterated his poll promise of NYAY which ensures a minimum income of Rs 72, 000 per annum for the poorest 20 per cent households.

"Modi did not create employment opportunities but ended employment. The reasons behind this are demonetisation and GST. We will give a simple GST, give 22 lakh government jobs in a year and employment to 10 lakh youth in panchayats," he added.