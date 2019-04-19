Home Nation

Modi a 'failed PM', gifted Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Kutch, Gandhi had reiterated his poll promise of NYAY which ensures a minimum income of Rs 72, 000 per annum for the poorest 20 per cent households.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for the General Elections 2019 in Bajipura village of Tapi district of Gujarat Friday April 19 2019. | PTI

By ANI

KUTCH (Gujarat): Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed him a failed Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi has given a free gift to Anil Ambani - Rs 30,000 crore. Of the past 45 years, employment opportunities have been the lowest in the last 5 years. Narendra Modi is a failed prime minister and now he is losing the elections," Gandhi told reporters here on Thursday.

Responding to a query on the defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi against him, Congress president said that defamation cases are nothing new.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The defamation case is nothing new as they keep on doing this every now and then. The agenda of this election is unemployment, corruption, farmers' issues and Rafale case," said Gandhi.

On Thursday, Sushil Modi filed a defamation case against Gandhi in the Patna Civil Court over his comment that "all thieves shared Modi surname".

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi had reiterated his poll promise of NYAY which ensures a minimum income of Rs 72, 000 per annum for the poorest 20 per cent households.

"Modi did not create employment opportunities but ended employment. The reasons behind this are demonetisation and GST. We will give a simple GST, give 22 lakh government jobs in a year and employment to 10 lakh youth in panchayats," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Anil Ambani Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • vijay
    this joker will never change
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp