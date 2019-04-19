Home Nation

Newly-wed Rajput bride abducted from husband’s car in Rajasthan's Sikar

Within hours of the incident, the inflamed community was on the roads, with Udaipurwati's BSP legislator Rajendra Gudha even spraying petrol on himself.

Published: 19th April 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:05 AM

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A newly-wed Rajput girl was snatched from her husband’s car by unknown persons while on her way to her in-laws’ place, sparking off a caste conflagration and threatening a political logjam in the sensitive Sikar district of Rajasthan on Thursday. While four persons have been detained for questioning, the bride is yet to be traced.

Within hours of the incident, the inflamed community was on the roads, with Udaipurwati’s BSP legislator Rajendra Gudha even spraying petrol on himself and threatening to commit suicide if the culprits were not caught immediately.

Crowds lay siege to SP Amar Pal Singh Kapoor’s office on Wednesday night, and proceeded to protest before District Magistrate CR Meena on Thursday. Police said Giridhari of Naga village had arranged the marriage of his two daughters and they were being sent to their respective in-laws’ homes in the same car with the grooms.

But before they could reach their new homes, the abductors, who came in two vehicles, surrounded the car and started smashing it with sticks and rods. Fearing robbery, the couples did not open the door, but were threatened with weapons and forced to do so. The younger bride was abducted and the elder left injured. They somehow managed to inform the families, which contacted the police. 

The issue has taken a political turn with the whole community threatening to boycott the polls. Legislator Gudha said, “a daughter of the community has been abducted. There will be no Lok Sabha polls here”.

bride kidnapped Rajput bride kidnapping Sikar

