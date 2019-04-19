Not going to say anything about Sadhvi Pragya's comment on Hemant Karkare: Digvijaya

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that he is not going speak anything about the BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting against him from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

"I will only say one thing that I am not going to say anything about the BJP candidate," Singh told reporters here when he was asked to comment on the BJP candidate.

When asked about Thakur's comment on former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, the Congress leader said, "I have never criticised my opponent and I am not going to speak regarding her."

Speaking on Karkare, Singh said, "The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clearly said that no political comments should be made on Army and martyrs... I want to say that Hemant Karkare was an honest and committed officer who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack."

On Thursday, Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, said that the former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.