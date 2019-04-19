Home Nation

Article 370 will be scrapped once BJP gets majority in Parliament, says Amit Shah

Speaking at a poll rally at Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district, he also said the main issue in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections was national security.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah, BJP, Modi

BJP President Amit Shah addressing an election rally on Friday April 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARMAPURI: BJP president Amit Shah said Friday that his party would abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir after getting a majority in both houses of Parliament.

"We have already said in our manifesto that we will repeal Article 370 once we get majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha so that Kashmir becomes integral part of India permanently," said Shah.

ALSO READ | Reject Article 370 as Kashmir's connect to India: ​Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

At present, the BJP does not enjoy a majority in the Upper House of Parliament. Shah was here to campaign for Dr K C Patel, BJP MP and candidate from Valsad. All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to the polls on April 23.

"This fight is not just about development. There is no doubt development took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The issue this time is national security and only Modi and the BJP can provide that," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Only Modi can make India a superpower," he added. Referring to the air strike carried out by the Air Force on a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, Shah alleged that when the entire country was celebrating, the Congress was mourning.

"We can understand why Pakistan was upset. But why Rahul Gandhi's party was grieving when terrorists were killed?" he asked.

