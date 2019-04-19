Home Nation

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress after party reinstates leaders who misbehaved with her

Congress Committee of Uttar Pradesh had earlier thrown out some of its leaders for their alleged unruly behaviour with Priyanka in Mathura while she was attending a press conference.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from the grand old party on Friday. After quitting all the posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the party's top brass.

She has also changed her introduction in her Twitter account where she had made a clear mention earlier about the posts she held in the party. 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told media that Priyanka Chaturvedi would be joining the Shiv Sena today.

READ HERE: Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena, says was trolled for pro-women views

Earlier this week, Chaturvedi expressed her displeasure over the party's decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her.

Screengrab

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence [sic] in @incindia [Congress] over those who have given their sweat & blood," Chaturvedi tweeted in a strongly-worded post. She adds: “Having faced brickbats & abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

Earlier the Congress Committee of Uttar Pradesh had thrown out some of its leaders for their alleged unruly behaviour with Priyanka Chaturvedi in Mathura while she was attending a press conference.

However, keeping in view the ongoing election process, the party has decided to reinstate those leaders within a few days after a reported intervention of Congress national general secretary and in-charge western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

(With inputs from PTI and Express News Service)

