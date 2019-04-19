Sadhvi Pragya's comment on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare her personal view: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Friday distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".

"The BJP believes that Karkare died while bravely fighting terrorists. The BJP has always considered him a martyr, " the party said in a damage-control exercise.

READ| Congress tells Modi to apologise for Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on 26/11 martyr Karkare

The party, which has fielded Malegaon blast accused Thakur from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha election, claimed she had suffered "physical and mental torture" for years in police custody that might have caused her to make such a statement. The comment is her "personal view", it added.

BJP releases statement over the remarks made against late Hemant Karkare by BJP LS candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Thakur; says, "BJP considers him a martyr. This is Sadhvi Pragya's personal statement which she might have given because of the mental & physical torture she had faced" pic.twitter.com/CNr5n5EbDl — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Karkare, who headed the Mumbai anti-terror squad, had died in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Thakur claimed Karkare died as she "cursed" him for "torturing" her in custody.