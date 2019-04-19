Home Nation

Sadhvi Pragya's comment on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare her personal view: BJP

Karkare, who headed the Mumbai anti-terror squad, had died in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Published: 19th April 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The BJP Friday distanced itself from Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment that IPS officer Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".

"The BJP believes that Karkare died while bravely fighting terrorists. The BJP has always considered him a martyr, " the party said in a damage-control exercise.

Congress tells Modi to apologise for Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on 26/11 martyr Karkare

The party, which has fielded Malegaon blast accused Thakur from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha election, claimed she had suffered "physical and mental torture" for years in police custody that might have caused her to make such a statement. The comment is her "personal view",  it added.

Karkare, who headed the Mumbai anti-terror squad, had died in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Thakur claimed Karkare died as she "cursed" him for "torturing" her in custody.

