Home Nation

SP, BSP are experts in spreading canards and lies: Shivpal Yadav in Firozabad

Shivpal Yadav said if elected, he would set up a colony for labourers working in Bengal factories and work towards accelerating small industries and making the city an employment hub.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav Friday cautioned people against the SP-BSP combine, saying the alliance partners are "experts in spreading canards and lies".

Yadav was addressing an election meeting here. "There is a need to be cautious of the SP-BSP alliance as they are experts in spreading canards and lies. The alliance is betraying all sections of the society, including farmers, youth, businessmen, women and minorities," he said.

Shivpal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Firozabad parliamentary constituency against nephew and sitting Samajwadi Party MP Akshay Yadav, said development in the area was his top priority.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He added that people of Firozabad have to protect the glass industry and accused the sitting MP of ignoring issues faced by the constituency.

Shivpal Yadav said if elected, he would set up a colony for labourers working in Bengal factories and work towards accelerating small industries and making the city an employment hub.

Earlier, Shivpal spent time with people in the Gandhi Park area here, discussing various issues with them. He also visited two temples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivpal Yadav Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp