Home Nation

Tripura Congress chief slaps IPFT man inside police station

Police arrested the IPFT supporter earlier in the day on the charge of trying to attack the convoy of Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Dev Burman in Khowai district of Tripura on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Dev Burman. (Photo | Facebook @PradyotBikramManikyaDB Hom )

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Congress president Pradyot Dev Burman courted controversy on Thursday after he was seen in a CCTV footage slapping a supporter of the IPFT, an ally of the ruling BJP, inside a police station.

Police arrested the IPFT supporter earlier in the day on the charge of trying to attack the convoy of Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Dev Burman in Khowai district of Tripura on Thursday.

Pragya is the sister of the state Congress president.

The accused supporter of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) allegedly tried to throw brickbats at the convoy of the candidate but he was captured by the security guards escorting her car, Deputy Inspector General of Police Arindam Nath said.

ALSO READ | Fearing violence, EC postpones polling to Tripura East seat, shuns out a top cop

The incident took place while Pragya was on her way back from a rally at Tulashikhar, a tribal hamlet in Khowai district. Pragya Dev Burman is the Congress candidate for East Tripura (ST) constituency which will go to polls on April 23.

"We were returning after attending a public meeting at Tulashikhar area. An IPFT supporter tried to hurl a stone at my car. It seems there were more people with him," Pragya told reporters.

Senior BJP leader and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath showed the CCTV footage of Tulashikhar police station where the accused was taken and Pradyot Dev Burman slapped him.

It showed that the state Congress president took law into his hands and wanted to send the message that he would terrorise and attack his political opponents, Nath claimed.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"If he can manhandle a person inside a police station, he can also murder anyone anywhere," the law minister said. Pradyot Dev Burman, however, remained unapologetic.

"He is a goon. He and many others were trying to attack my sister. Why is the BJP trying to protect a goon? Let the BJP go and file an FIR against me. Let them put me in jail. I will not even seek a bail," he said.

The state Congress chief earlier said, "Very sad to see that my sister Pragya was attacked by paid goons in Tulashikhar. One person was arrested. I have no words to condemn it." IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma claimed that the arrested supporter was thereby co-incidence and neither he nor the party was involved in the attack.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denounced the incident saying "any attempt of attack is condemnable."

The BJP-IPFT combine ousted the CPI(M)-led Left Front from power after 25 years in early 2018.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday announced the postponement of polling in the East Tripura seat to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats. Elections for the first phase were held in West Tripura seat on April 11, and the Congress and CPI (M) demanded re-poll in 460 polling stations on the ground of alleged rigging by the ruling BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPFT Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha Polls Phase 2 Tripura Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp