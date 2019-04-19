Woman gang-raped on pretext of offering lift in UP village

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths on the pretext of giving her lift in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

The victim was given a lift by the accused who drove her on a bike to an isolated area in Khandarwali village under Kotwali police station area in the district on Thursday and they raped her at pistol point, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, the woman had stepped out of her home to withdraw money from a bank for purchasing medicines when the accused offered her a lift.

A case has been registered and the hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, they added.