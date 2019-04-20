Home Nation

12 coaches of Poorva Express derail near Kanpur, 14 injured

The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station -- about 20 km from here -- in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was travelling from Prayagraj to New Delhi.

The Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was travelling from Prayagraj to New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, injuring at least 14 people, railway officials said.

The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station -- about 20 km from here -- in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen people were injured and three of them were admitted to a hospital. The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and an SLR (seating cum luggage rake), according to a railway statement.

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, the officials said.

"The administration, police and the locals, who were the first responders, have done a wonderful job by rushing the victims to hospitals in a short span of time after a such a major accident," a National Disaster Response Force official told reporters.

Recounting the incident, a passenger said there was a loud sound and everyone fell off their seats. Another passenger said he got out of the window of the train after the accident.

The railways have issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075, 9454400384 and 0512-23333111/112/113.

It has diverted and cancelled a number of trains. Efforts are on to resume the operations in the line, the statement said.

The passengers were brought to the Kanpur Central railway station, from where they left for New Delhi in a special train at 5.45 am, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poorva Express Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express Train Coaches Derail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp