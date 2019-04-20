Home Nation

Amethi EC officer orders postponement of Rahul's nomination paper scrutiny to April 22

An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul's candidature.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMETHI: Amethi Returning Officer Ram Manohar Mishra has ordered the postponement of scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers to April 22.

An Independent candidate, Dhruv Lal, has filed a complaint alleging discrepancies in Rahul's candidature.

"There are three basic issues we have raised," Ravi Prakash, who is Lal's lawyer, told ANI. One of the issues he has raised is on the "basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK wherein he has declared himself a UK citizen," Prakash alleged.

He said that under the Representation of People Act, a non-Indian citizen is barred from contesting elections in the country.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"On what basis has he become a British citizen? And, how did he obtain Indian citizenship now? Unless there is clarity over the matter, we have requested the Returning Officer not to accept Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers," Prakash said.

The lawyer alleged that there are no details mentioned in Rahul's election affidavit about the assets and properties of the UK company for the period between 2003 to 2009.

While alleging that there are a lot of issues in Rahul's educational qualifications, Prakash said: "His education qualifications don't match in the documents. He has used the name 'Raul Vinci' in his college and there are no certificates available in the name of Rahul Gandhi."

He added, "So, we are asking is Rahul Gandhi and Raul Vinci the same person? If it is not the case then we demand that he gives his original educational certificates, so that these can be verified."

Amethi, a traditional bastion of the Gandhi family, will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp