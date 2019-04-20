Home Nation

BJP would have fielded Godse as well: Congress on Pragya Lok Sabha ticket

Sadhvi Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon Blast case is under fire for saying then Maharashtra ATS chief Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because she had cursed him for torturing her

Published: 20th April 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress Saturday lashed out at BJP for giving a Lok Sabha ticket to Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and claimed if Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was alive, the ruling party would have fielded him as well.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case who is out on bail, is under fire for saying then Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because she had cursed him for `torturing' her when he probed the Malegaon blast as chief of the ATS.

ALSO READ | Citing Sadhvi Pragya's Karkare remarks, Ahmed Patel accuses BJP of double standards

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "The BJP is shamelessly supporting the candidature of a person who is accused of terrorism and anti-national activities. The BJP's star campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who are asking votes on the sacrifices of soldiers, did not feel the need to apologise to the nation (post her comments)," he said.

He hit out at BJP for not removing Thakur despite the furore following her comments against Karkare, adding that it showed the BJP "supported" terrorism.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"After uproar from across the country, Thakur has apologised. The BJP is trying to save itself by saying it is her personal opinion. But the BJP cannot be absolved of its sins until Thakur is removed from the party and Modi apologises," he said.

"Help is provided to Thakur in court and almost no action against Sanatan shows the BJP's ideology. Looking at this, if Nathuram Godse was alive, the BJP would have given him candidature as well. In future, the BJP would field killers of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh as well," Sawant claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Sadhvi Pragya Singh Pragya Singh Thakur General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp