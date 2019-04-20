Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment charge: Here's what the alleged victim wrote in her letter

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was constituted after a sworn affidavit by the woman copies of which were sent to the residences of 22 SC judges became public on Saturday.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:22 PM

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court held an extraordinary hearing on Saturday after a former employee of the apex court accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment and persecution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was constituted after a sworn affidavit by the woman -- copies of which were sent to the residences of 22 apex court judges -- became public on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Independence of judiciary under threat, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi as sexual harassment charge emerges

The 35-year-old woman had served as a junior court assistant in Justice Gogoi’s court for two years until October 2018. The alleged incident of harassment took place on October 11 at Justice Gogoi's residence office last year.

The woman and her family were allegedly victimised after she rebuffed his advances. 

Not only was she dismissed from service but her husband and a brother-in-law were suspended from the Delhi police.

Another brother-in-law who worked as a junior court attendant was also dismissed.

The woman was later arrested in what she claims is a fabricated case of bribery before being released on bail. 

Former lady employee of the #SupremeCourt of India had made grave allegations against Hon’ble CJI #RanjanGogoi . SupremeCourt special bench which is going to hear the matter after its publication in the media . pic.twitter.com/PCSZbdJ5xN

Confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges. Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis."No doubt, it is a malafide allegation," he said.

