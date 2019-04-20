CJI Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment charge: Here's what the alleged victim wrote in her letter

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court held an extraordinary hearing on Saturday after a former employee of the apex court accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment and persecution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was constituted after a sworn affidavit by the woman -- copies of which were sent to the residences of 22 apex court judges -- became public on Saturday.

The 35-year-old woman had served as a junior court assistant in Justice Gogoi’s court for two years until October 2018. The alleged incident of harassment took place on October 11 at Justice Gogoi's residence office last year.

The woman and her family were allegedly victimised after she rebuffed his advances.

Not only was she dismissed from service but her husband and a brother-in-law were suspended from the Delhi police.

Another brother-in-law who worked as a junior court attendant was also dismissed.

The woman was later arrested in what she claims is a fabricated case of bribery before being released on bail.

Confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges. Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis."No doubt, it is a malafide allegation," he said.