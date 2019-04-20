Home Nation

He was not depressed: Missing EC nodal officer's wife

Special Observer for West Bengal Ajay Nayak, appointed by the Election Commission mentioned that probably Roy was in depression.

Published: 20th April 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Nodal officer of the Election Commission in-charge of EVMs and VVPATs Arnab Roy posted at Krishnagar under Ranaghat parliamentary constituency in Nadia district is missing for over 24 hours according to officials. Roy was last conducting his poll duty at Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College.

Nodal officer of the Election Commission in-charge of EVMs and VVPATs Arnab Roy posted at Krishnagar under Ranaghat parliamentary constituency in Nadia district is missing for over 24 hours according to officials. Roy was last conducting his poll duty at Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The wife of the nodal election officer, who went missing at Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district, has completely negated the 'depression' theory that has been doing rounds, according to her social media post.

"I request everyone to circulate the news that my husband, Arnab Roy, W.B.C.S (EXE) is missing since 18/4/2019 since 12.30 p.m. onwards and I further want to clarify that HE WAS NOT SUFFERING FROM ANY KIND OF DEPRESSION AND WE HAVE A VERY HEALTHY AND HEARTY RELATION," Anisha Jash, Roy's wife wrote in a Facebook post, dismissing the 'depression' claims in caps.

A senior police officer revealed that Roy, in his 30s, has been untraceable even on Friday. While Special Observer for West Bengal Ajay V. Nayak, appointed by the Election Commission (EC) mentioned that probably Roy was in depression.

Asked about the nodal officer's disappearance, Nayak had told reporters: "I think it has something to do with his personal life and probably he was in depression. As he is not around, I am told another officer has been given the charge."

Jash urged everyone 'to stop spreading rumours and gossips' and help her in finding him.

"I don't want anything except my husband right now and I shall go to the last extent to find him. I earnestly request everyone to share my post. I want my husband back," Roy's wife wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019  Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 West Bengal West Bengal poll officer Bengal poll officer missing case Nadia poll officer Nadia poll officer missing case Arnab Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp