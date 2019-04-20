Home Nation

J-K highway ban: High Court seeks govt's response on issuing passes for emergency civilian movement

The bench of justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Tashi Rabstan was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the closure of the highway for civilian traffic on Sunday and Wednesday every week.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel deployed in Srinagar during protests against the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday. (File| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Friday sought the government's response on allegations of non-compliance with an administrative decision to issue travel passes for civilian traffic movement in case of emergencies during the two days restriction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The bench of justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and Tashi Rabstan was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the closure of the highway for civilian traffic on Sunday and Wednesday every week to allow smooth movement of security forces' convoys.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners alleged that a decision taken at the divisional commissioner's level, which provided that in case of any requirements for local traffic movement for any emergencies, travel passes will be issued, was not being adhered to.

Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar sought time to file a response on the allegations.

"Let the counsel for respondents file their response as regards the steps being undertaken to ensure that the decision taken at the divisional commissioner's level is adhered to," the court said.

The bench also sought a response by April 24, the next date of hearing, to its earlier order on allowing the movement of people who need to travel on the highway in order to earn their livelihood.

TAGS
Jammu Kashmir highway ban Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

