Home Nation

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian security forces

Indian security forces (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said Saturday.

The encounter took place at Watergam town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Some weapons and war-like stores were recovered from the site of the operation, the official said.

The operation was over but the militant was yet to be identified, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baramulla J&K Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp