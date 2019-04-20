Home Nation

Several security personnel injured in stone pelting during polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat: J-K CEO

As per the official during the election process, the security forces came under severe stone pelting from miscreants at various places.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Several security forces personnel, including two officers, were injured in stone pelting incidents during polling for the Srinagar parliamentary seat, an official spokesman said here Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar had on Thursday said the polling remained peaceful and incident free.

"As the polling for Srinagar parliamentary constituency was going on yesterday (Thursday), several incidents of stone pelting on security forces and polling staff were reported from different areas," the spokesman said.

He said during the election process, the security forces came under severe stone pelting from miscreants at various places.

"However, the security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order problem," he said.

The spokesman said several police and security forces personnel, including two deputy superintendents of police, were injured due to stone pelting at different places.

"In one such incident at Hyderpora, a civilian driver identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar, 22, sustained critical injuries in his head. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be critical," the spokesman said. He said the administration has appealed to the general public to cooperate with the officials discharging the poll duty in a peaceful manner and the elements involved in such unlawful activities would be strictly dealt under law.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

