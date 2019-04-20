Home Nation

'Probe against CJI in Sexual harassment case must be balanced': Congress MP

It is imperative that justice is done to all parties concerned, appropriate procedures are followed and investigation conducted into the CJI's concern that there is some bigger force involved.

Published: 20th April 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi needs to be investigated from the perspective of both the sides.

It is imperative that justice is done to all parties concerned, appropriate procedures are followed and investigation conducted into the CJI's concern that there is some bigger force involved, he told reporters here.

A former Supreme Court staffer has alleged that she was removed from service after she rebuffed Gogoi's "sexual advances".

ALSO READ | Indira Jaising questions AG's appearance in hearing on CJI's sexual harassment allegations

The chief justice convened an extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court Saturday during which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.

Gowda said this is a very serious development and the issue of sexual harassment is of very serious concern. There is a need to better understand what exactly has happened, he said.

It should be ensured that justice is done to the complainant who claims her family has been harassed, the Congress leader said.

At the same, the CJI's statement should be considered with seriousness as he has said that the issue has cropped up when a bench headed by him is set to hear important cases, Gowda added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI Ranjan Gogoi CJI Sexual harassment Sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp