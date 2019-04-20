SP-BSP leaders to hold joint rally in Rampur in support of Azam Khan

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: As the deadline of 72-hour ban on SP leader Azam Khan over his controversial comments ended, SP and BSP leadership reached Rampur to hold a joint rally in his support on Saturday. Giving wings to her prime ministerial ambitions, BSP chief Mayawati exuded the confidence that people, having seen both BJP and Congress, would opt for alliance to form next government at the Centre.

Mayawati started her speech with a fervent vote appeal for SP stalwart. In fact, both BSP chief and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav heaped praise on Rampur strongman calling him the ‘vikas purush’ of Rampur who was a victim of his rivals’ conspiracies for political gains.

Rampur will go to poll in the third phase on April 23. Azam Khan had hit the headlines on Monday by giving controversial comments against his BJP counterpart and party candidate Jaya Prada. After a nationwide outrage and notice of National Comission fro Women, the Election Commission had barred him from poll campaign for 72 hours.

While seeking support for Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed confidence that Rampur would elect him for the development work he had done in the constituency. Mayawati claimed that BJP’s conspiracy would not be successful against the SP leader.

The BSP chief chose the Rampur platform to renew her attack on Congress party. She claimed that grand old party was thrown out of power owing to its wrong policies. “People have tried BJP also and now it is the turn of SP-BSP alliance top from the government at the Centre,” said Mayawati giving wings to her prime ministerial ambitions.

The BSP chief cautioned voters against falling prey to hollow promises made by both the BJP and Congress in their manifestos. She criticised Congress’s promise of NYAY (the scheme guaranteeing minimum income). “Any scheme promising minimum income will do no good to the poor and deprived. We will instead ensure jobs to them,” she stated.

She attacked BJP over issues like unemployment, promise of Rs 15 lakh in each account, wrong and faulty implementation of demonetisation and GST making the life of common man difficult. Mayawati urged the voters to ensure ouster of BJP a party full of arrogance, castism and narrow mindset.

On his turn, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that in the first two rounds, people had rejected BJP out rightly. He repeated the vow to make the ruling party bite the dust after May 23. Akhilesh confronted PM Modi’s ‘Mahamialwati’ jibe by saying that the ruling party was unnerved over the success of

alliance which would decide the course of future politics in UP. “It is an alliance for ‘mahaparivartan’ (grand transformation),” said SP chief.

Meanwhile, the SP candidates tried to strike an emotional chord with the people of Rampur. He exhorted them to avenge his ‘plight’ and the way he was being targeted. “Recognise your might and change the fortune of Rampur,” Azam asserted while seeking support for himself at the joint rally.