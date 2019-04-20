Uttar Pradesh: Youth posts obscene photos of girl on Facebook, held
Published: 20th April 2019 03:21 PM | Last Updated: 20th April 2019 03:21 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of a girl and posting objectionable photos of her on the social networking site, an official said.
SP Ajay Kumar Pandey told mediapersons that the youth, identified as Vikas Dhinvan, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.