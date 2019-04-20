Home Nation

Wing Commander Abhinandan likely to return to fighter cockpit

The IAF officer could be recommended for a Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest war-time gallantry award.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is back in his squadron in Srinagar, is most likely to return to a fighter cockpit any time soon following the final clearance by the Bengaluru-based Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM).

The 35-year-old IAF officer is all set to undergo a series of tests in the coming weeks, two IAF officials said on the condition of anonymity, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Wing Commander Varthaman created history in military aviation by shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, moments before his MiG-21 Bison was hit by an enemy missile forcing him to eject. 

Experts have hailed it as the first ever kill of an F-16 by a MiG-21 Bison, fighter jets of two different generations. He could be recommended for a Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest war-time gallantry award, the report said.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan and returned to India two days later on March 2, has gone back to his squadron in Srinagar though he is on a four-week sick leave. 

The IAF pilot went on leave around 12 days ago after security agencies completed a nearly two-week debriefing after his return from Pakistan.

Varthaman's colleagues in the squadron said he preferred to stay with them in Srinagar than going to his family home in Chennai while on leave.

