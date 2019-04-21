Home Nation

All-women car rally in Chhattisgarh urges people to vote

Under the tagline - "Mor Raipur - Vote Raipur" (My Raipur-Vote Raipur), women and youths remained at the forefront to get people to imbibe the culture of electoral participation.

Published: 21st April 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

car-rally-Raipur

An all-women car rally in Raipur, Chhattisgarh urged people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | By Special Arrangement)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It was a rare event in Chhattisgarh's capital city with spirited women participating in a car rally to augment electoral literacy and create awareness among masses on exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.

The women drew enthusiastic responses from the crowds as they decked up their cars with impressive slogans, creative posters and plastered their vehicles with captivating quotes and flowers based on themes under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

“It was so enthralling to watch women driving for a good cause. The grand car rally of around 100 women got people to realise the essence of democracy," said Raipur SVEEP nodal officer and Chief Executive Officer, Gaurav Kumar Singh.

“Under the tagline - "Mor Raipur - Vote Raipur" (My Raipur-Vote Raipur), women and youths remained at the forefront to get people to imbibe the culture of electoral participation”, said Ritu Singh, executive officer (ICD) in the Women and Child Development department, and one of the participants in the rally.

Another participant Abha Sharma said, "The initiative has drawn a huge response so far. We look forward to record electoral participation”.

“It was so nice to see the ladies driving their cars all united for a single cause. Indeed, a magnificent show with a mission”, said Sahar Khan, a media professional.

The rally was flagged-off at BTI grounds and covered a distance of around 9 kilometres across the city, before concluding at the science college grounds where the best participants were given prizes and certificates.

The election in Chhattisgarh is being held in three phases. The third and last phase of polling in remaining seven seats will now be held on April 23.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp