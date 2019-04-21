Home Nation

Despicable, say eight former DGPs on Sadhvi Pragya's Karkare remarks

Retired DGPs Julio Ribeiro, Prakash Singh, Jacob Punnoose, Sanjeev Dayal, Jayanto Choudhury and N Ramachandran said that the country owes the martyr a huge gratitude.

Published: 21st April 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Gujarat and Punjab DGP Julio Riberio

Former Gujarat and Punjab DGP Julio Riberio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eight former director generals of police on Sunday issued a joint statement condemning BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Thakur, while campaigning in the Madhya Pradesh, had claimed that Karkare was killed because she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her during the Malegaon blast probe.

The joint statement was issued by retired DGPs Julio Ribeiro, Prakash Singh, PK Hormis Tharakan, Kamal Kumar, Jacob Punnoose, Sanjeev Dayal, Jayanto Choudhury and N Ramachandran."Despicable and regrettable statement of Pragya Thakur only serves to highlight the need to publicly recognise the supreme sacrifice made by the 35,000 police personnel from all corners of India who since Independence have laid down their lives in the line of duty," said the officers. "The country owes him (Karkare) a huge debt of gratitude and anything that detracts from this is worthy of strong condemnation," the statement said.

It asked Lok Sabha candidates to seek out and honour the families of martyrs who live in their constituencies. The retired DGPs, in their statement, said Karkare would have been alive had he not returned to Maharashtra from a plum posting at the Centre. He had a specific intention of working with the Anti-Terrorism Squad to prevent and investigate the activities of terrorists so that the rest of us could sleep safe in our beds, they said in the statement.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The DGPs asked Lok Sabha candidates to commit to improve the delivery of policing services to their constituents. They can also adopt one police station each year and take up schemes under MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) that would make it a model police station, it said.

Ensuring required facilities for the police station staff and their families would be a real and meaningful tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Hemant Karkare and thousands of other valiant police personnel, the officials said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemant Karkare Sadhvi Pragya Sadhvi Pragya DGP reaction Julio Ribeiro Sanjeev Dayal Sadhvi Pragya Karkare remark India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Jacob Punnoose PK Hormis Tharakan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp